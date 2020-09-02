SCSU joins HBCU voter registration campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina State University has joined The Collective, the nation's largest organization dedicated to supporting causes that impact the Black community politically and through civic engagement efforts and HBCU leadership organization Xceleader, for the #VoteHBCU voter registration competition.

HBCUs and their alumni associations will receive a unique code through The Collective's voter registration tool, powered by Rock The Vote, to register voters from their schools. The competition, which began Friday, Aug. 21, and will end Oct. 7, is part of a nationwide effort with HBCUs to register and mobilize Black voters. The school with the highest percentage of registered voters will be revealed at an upcoming virtual event.

All 2020-2021 Student Government Association Leaders from America's HBCUs and their National Alumni Associations are invited to participate in the competition, which is a part of The Collective's Vote To Live campaign, which has a goal of registering 250,000 voters before the November election.