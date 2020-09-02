SCSU joins HBCU voter registration campaign

South Carolina State University has joined The Collective, the nation's largest organization dedicated to supporting causes that impact the Black community politically and through civic engagement efforts and HBCU leadership organization Xceleader, for the #VoteHBCU voter registration competition.
HBCUs and their alumni associations will receive a unique code through The Collective's voter registration tool, powered by Rock The Vote, to register voters from their schools. The competition, which began Friday, Aug. 21, and will end Oct. 7, is part of a nationwide effort with HBCUs to register and mobilize Black voters. The school with the highest percentage of registered voters will be revealed at an upcoming virtual event.
All 2020-2021 Student Government Association Leaders from America's HBCUs and their National Alumni Associations are invited to participate in the competition, which is a part of The Collective's Vote To Live campaign, which has a goal of registering 250,000 voters before the November election.
"Every election determines the direction we go in as a country - on the local, state and federal level - and this one is definitely critical," said Stefanie Brown James, co-founder of The Collective and an HBCU graduate. "That is exactly why this year, we are laser-focused on registering and mobilizing as many Black voters as we can to elect people who will aggressively address the needs of the Black community."
"The country is facing a national reckoning," said Jade Agudosi, co-founder of Xceleader. "We have seen protests in the streets for police reform and people dying unnecessarily from inadequate access to health care. Issues that directly impact the Black community are on the ballot, and we need the HBCU community to help register new voters who will show up to the polls and vote for a better future".
"Voting is an essential part of this nation's progression and the stability of our students and their future," said SC State University spokeswoman Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko. "SC State University is appreciative of the opportunity to join this competition to help get students registered to vote so that they can engage with the issues that matter most to them, and let their voices be heard -- that is a prize worth vying for."
For more information, email universityrelations@scsu.edu.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.