South Carolina State University has created a three-way stop at the intersection of Geathers and Buckley streets for improved safety.

The intersection, which is adjacent to Staley, Nix and Rowe halls, is heavily trafficked both by vehicles and pedestrians.

New stop signs have been placed on Buckley Street in both directions.

Campus police will be monitoring the area and issuing citations to drivers who do not stop.

Vehicles must now stop at Geathers Street from both directions on Buckley Street.