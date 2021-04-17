SCSU industrial engineering professor gets top honor

South Carolina State University’s Dr. Jae-Dong Hong, distinguished professor of the Industrial Engineering Program, recently received his second major award from the Northeast Decision Sciences Institute.
The Best Overall Conference Paper was presented at the 2021 NEDSI Annual Virtual Meeting on Saturday, March 27.
The title of his winning paper is called “A New Ranking Method in the Data Envelopment Analysis Context for a Two-Stage Network Model.” This paper proposes an innovative procedure for transforming the two-stage network (TSN) data envelopment analysis (DEA) model into a single-stage DEA model.
In his paper, he included a numerical example that compared the rankings generated by the traditional TSN DEA, which had a significant weakness, to the procedure for his proposed method that demonstrated an outstanding performance.
Hong received his first NEDSI win in 2016 for Best Paper Award in Application of Theory. Both awards resulted from research projects that were funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the National Institute for Food and Agriculture (NIFA) and the 1890 Research and Extension program.
“I set my goal of winning these prestigious awards when I attended a conference at Penn State in 1987 and saw the winners of the awards. I began to work for a department without any MS or Ph.D. program at SC State University in 1988. It took 28 years to win the first award. After 5 years, I won the second one after three consecutive failures,” Hong said.
The NEDSI annual conference celebrated its 50-year anniversary this year. The conference includes 217 accepted submissions by 360 authors from 171 different universities, government organizations and private enterprises.
“Would anyone ever believe that it is possible for an old professor from a department without a graduate program at a small HBCU to win the ‘Best Overall Conference Paper Award’ again after he competed with the professors with Ph.D. students and researchers from 171 major research universities and organizations from 19 countries? The bottom line is, never give up,” Dr. Hong said.
He explained that even though he’s had plenty of failures that led to trauma in his life, he wouldn’t let those moments detour him from completing his goals and pursuing his passion.
“Do not allow disappointment to stop you. The easy way is to learn from previous failures or mistakes and apply what you learned to the next time you are in that same situation. If you try to cover up or hide your weaknesses, you will not have any opportunity of turning weaknesses into strengths,” Hong said.
Hong is not only a professor, but also the academic program coordinator for the IE program. His primary function is to coordinate and assist in the planning and management of the program, and to report to the chairperson of the Department of Engineering, College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Transportation.
Hong holds bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in Industrial Engineering. He received his bachelor’s from Korea University and his master’s and doctorate from Pennsylvania State University. His research interests lie in modeling various logistics network systems and designing efficient supply chain systems.
He provides information to students and clients, and also collaborates with schools, departments, colleges and faculty members regarding the IE program.
Any chance that Hong gets, he encourages his students to keep pushing and stay determined.
“The greatest pleasure in your life is doing what people say 'you cannot do’. Failure is not getting beat, but not doing an excellent job of preparing. The will to win is essential, but the will to prepare for the next one is vital,” Hong said.
For more information on SC State’s IE program, contact Dr. Hong at (803) 536-8861.