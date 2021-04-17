SCSU industrial engineering professor gets top honor

The NEDSI annual conference celebrated its 50-year anniversary this year. The conference includes 217 accepted submissions by 360 authors from 171 different universities, government organizations and private enterprises.

“Would anyone ever believe that it is possible for an old professor from a department without a graduate program at a small HBCU to win the ‘Best Overall Conference Paper Award’ again after he competed with the professors with Ph.D. students and researchers from 171 major research universities and organizations from 19 countries? The bottom line is, never give up,” Dr. Hong said.

He explained that even though he’s had plenty of failures that led to trauma in his life, he wouldn’t let those moments detour him from completing his goals and pursuing his passion.

“Do not allow disappointment to stop you. The easy way is to learn from previous failures or mistakes and apply what you learned to the next time you are in that same situation. If you try to cover up or hide your weaknesses, you will not have any opportunity of turning weaknesses into strengths,” Hong said.