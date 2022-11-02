SCSU holding International Awareness Month events

South Carolina State University’s Office of International and National Student Exchange Programs announced several events are being held during International Awareness Month.

This year’s theme is “Connecting Ourselves Globally: Many Nations One World.”

“The International Awareness Month’s activities constitute a rich array of programs created by the efforts of many faculty, staff and students across the campus,” said Dr. Learie Luke, director of OINSEP. “The campus community and the Orangeburg community are invited to attend and enjoy this festival of cultures.”

The main event is S.C. State’s signature Parade of Nations on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12:30 p.m. It will feature flags of various countries and be led by the drumline of the Marching 101 band.

The parade will begin in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium and end in the Student Plaza.

Following the parade, an international showcase featuring fashion, dances, music and cuisine of India culture will be held in the Student Center Bulldog Lounge.

International Awareness Month activities include:

• Salsa dance lessons: Thursday, Nov. 3, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Student Center. Provided by instructors from the Esmeralda Dance Studio for students, faculty and staff.

• Latin American and Caribbean artifacts display: Friday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobby of Belcher Hall.

Participants will receive a treat of the tasty and thirst-quenching sorrel drink, which is made in the region.

In addition, a showcase of Tanzania was held Wednesday with a virtual tour of the country along with a food demonstration and tasting of the mouth-watering dishes of Tanzania.

OINSEP will host a passport fair in January 2023. While partnering with the Business and International Education Grant under the leadership of Dr. David Jamison, OINSEP will take students on a spring break cultural immersion trip to Trinidad and Tobago.

For more information, please contact Dr. Learie Luke, director of OINSEP, at lluke@scsu.edu or Dominique Rolle, international education coordinator, at drolle1@scsu.edu.