SCSU head honors alumna following 104th birthday

FLORENCE – You might call Catherine Miller Morgan Harris the world’s toughest Bulldog.

The South Carolina State College (now University) alumna recently celebrated her 104th birthday on June 8, having survived a bout with COVID-19 last year.

On Saturday, President James E. Clark visited Harris at her home at Carlyle Senior Care in Florence. Clark presented her with several gifts of SC State merchandise, including a Bulldog sweater and a blanket bearing the university’s seal, as well as a framed certificate honoring her longevity.

He was joined by trustee Starlee D. Alexander; Dwight James, president of the Darlington Chapter of the SC State National Alumni Association; Lina Pearson, a Darlington Chapter member; and members of Harris’ family.

Harris graduated with an education degree from SC State in 1940 and went on to teach school in both North and South Carolina.