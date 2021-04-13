SCSU, Harvest Hope partner to feed Bowman residents

BOWMAN – Food and nutrition insecurity continue to plague low-income communities across the state. To expand citizen's knowledge of nutrition and assist families living in food desert areas, the SC State 1890 Extension Midlands Region partnered with Harvest Hope Food Bank and the Town of Bowman to host a food drive on March 23.

According to research the Bowman population consists of less than a thousand people, with nearly 27 percent of the population living below the poverty. To provide a healthier option to those with little access to nutritious food, the Expanded Food Nutrition and Education Program (EFNEP) collaborated with community partners to serve those in need.

"Many of our constituents in the Midlands region are still facing food insecurity and shortfalls," said Dr. MaKelia Mitchell, 1890 Extension Midlands director. "It was important for 1890 to collaborate with Harvest Hope to meet and serve the needs of our stakeholders."

Following a town hall meeting for senior citizens, Bowman Mayor, Patsy Rhett and the Midlands Region extension team distributed more than 65 boxes to approximately 165 families during the food drive. Patrons enjoyed receiving various items such as beans and spaghetti pasta to fresh produce such as oranges, onions and celery.