SCSU guidelines for MANDATORY CHECK-OUT from residence halls

SC State University remains attuned to the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation in the State of South Carolina and across the nation. In efforts to mitigate the possible transmission of COVID-19, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a series of executive orders that include the closure of public schools and universities in the state.

SC State University students will begin remote instruction on March 23. Remote instruction will continue until the end of the semester.

Public health officials have now confirmed three cases of coronavirus in Orangeburg County. This latest information has created a heightened threat level to our campus community which now requires a more aggressive response in order to keep the university safe.

University leadership has announced that a MANDATORY evacuation of residence halls is now necessary and has established protocols to facilitate students returning to campus to collect their personal belongings. They are as follows:

• THE DEADLINE FOR MOVING OUT OF RESIDENCE HALLS IS MARCH 29, 2020 BY 6:00 PM.

• Students should contact their Residence Life Coordinator to schedule an appointment to retrieve their belongings and check out of their residence hall. Contact phone numbers are listed below: