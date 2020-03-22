SCSU guidelines for MANDATORY CHECK-OUT from residence halls

SC State University remains attuned to the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation in the State of South Carolina and across the nation. In efforts to mitigate the possible transmission of COVID-19, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a series of executive orders that include the closure of public schools and universities in the state.
SC State University students will begin remote instruction on March 23. Remote instruction will continue until the end of the semester.
Public health officials have now confirmed three cases of coronavirus in Orangeburg County. This latest information has created a heightened threat level to our campus community which now requires a more aggressive response in order to keep the university safe.
University leadership has announced that a MANDATORY evacuation of residence halls is now necessary and has established protocols to facilitate students returning to campus to collect their personal belongings. They are as follows:
• THE DEADLINE FOR MOVING OUT OF RESIDENCE HALLS IS MARCH 29, 2020 BY 6:00 PM.
• Students should contact their Residence Life Coordinator to schedule an appointment to retrieve their belongings and check out of their residence hall. Contact phone numbers are listed below:
Battiste Hall Earle Hall Hugine Suites Mitchell Hall
803-533-3910 803-536-7412 803-536-7406 803-536-7197
Truth Hall Williams Hall University Village
803-536-7580 803-536-7151 803-516-4442
• Appointments are available daily between the hours of 9:00 am and 6:00 pm until March 29.
• Students with extenuating circumstances who have been granted approval to remain on campus for the remainder of the semester will be asked to:
You have free articles remaining.
o Confirm verification of exemption provided by the Vice President for Student Affairs
o Complete a questionnaire concerning their current health status
• Students should arrive for move-out appointments on time.
• Please practice social distancing by limiting the number of friends or family assisting you during the move-out.
• Upon arriving on campus for move-out:
-Park in the designated areas adjacent to your residence hall
-Pack your belongings quickly.
-Remove trash and perishable food items from your room.
• Residence Life and Housing staff members will assist you with your room check-out and collect your room keys. Students will be charged a fee for lost keys.
• Students may forward their mail to their home addresses or another designated residence online by visiting www.usps.com.
• The University, along with other universities, with the leadership of the SC Commission on Higher Education, continues to examine state and federal guidelines and criteria for housing refunds and credits where applicable.
For additional questions regarding residence halls and student check-out, email SCSUHOUSING@SCSU.EDU.
Students should continue to monitor the university's website and social media channels for updates.