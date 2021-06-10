SCSU graduates first two industrial engineering students

"I did an internship with Boeing and I really enjoyed it, so that is why I wanted to use my degree towards working on planes. Learning a little bit more about it, I know that there’s also a small similarity in cars. So, manufacturing cars is kind of the next step if I’m not able to work with Boeing,” she said.

During her tenure at SC State, Gillespie was the freshman class vice president, senator for her sophomore class and became a member of the SGA her junior year. Between being a student athlete and an active member of multiple clubs and organizations on campus, Gillespie had a busy schedule.

Her days would start around 5 a.m. and end anywhere between 10 p.m. and midnight depending on her assignments. She explained that even though she barely had a social life outside of school, it was worth it for the connections she was able to make in her classes and clubs on campus.

“I had teachers who saw me working hard in class, who worked with me and helped me study. My peers helped me all the time by getting me caught up when I would have to leave for track meets or whatever the case may be, they definitely helped a lot,” Gillespie said.