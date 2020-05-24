SCSU grad student creates digital book for students

"I try to make meetings and accessing assignments as easy as possible and help them (parents) through it step by step. If they don't understand something, they know they can call me. I tell them we're in this together and this is a process," Bryant said. "Most of the children were already used to the iPhones and new [Samsung] Galaxies, and we have been implementing tablets and technologies within our district. Technology is a major function in the world, so we've been implementing that in the classroom, and of course, remotely now."

Although remote learning isn't a new concept for the graduate student, the COVID-19 pandemic has made Bryant realize, even more, the importance of flexibility as he undertakes his own class assignments and work. He emphasized that everyone should take time for themselves after finishing their tasks. Also, Bryant added that humor and a positive attitude go a long way.

"You have to have joy, peace, love and tell a couple of jokes. You can't be too uptight and too strict in life. You have to have fun too," he said.

Although he misses interacting with his students and friends, Bryant said that on the other side of the pandemic, there is a gleam of hope and the gift of time that is often taken for granted.