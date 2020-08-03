SCSU grad promoted to captain in Coast Guard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina State University graduate Eric J. Jones was virtually promoted to the rank of captain on July 1 as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones is the first S.C. State Coast Guard graduate to achieve the rank of captain. Nearly 30 Coast Guard distinguished officers have graduated from S.C. State since the late 1980.

Jones began his Coast Guard career in 1997 through the College Student Pre-commissioning Initiative (C.S.P.I) scholarship program, which provides full-tuition, room and board, and covers all books while providing $3,400 per month salary and a commission in the United States Coast Guard.

