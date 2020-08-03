You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCSU grad promoted to captain in Coast Guard
0 comments

SCSU grad promoted to captain in Coast Guard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
073120 eric jones scsu promotion

South Carolina State University graduate Eric Jones was recently promoted to the rank of captain in the U.S. Coast Guard.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

South Carolina State University graduate Eric J. Jones was virtually promoted to the rank of captain on July 1 as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones is the first S.C. State Coast Guard graduate to achieve the rank of captain. Nearly 30 Coast Guard distinguished officers have graduated from S.C. State since the late 1980.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Jones began his Coast Guard career in 1997 through the College Student Pre-commissioning Initiative (C.S.P.I) scholarship program, which provides full-tuition, room and board, and covers all books while providing $3,400 per month salary and a commission in the United States Coast Guard.

0 comments
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters respond to OP football field

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News