SCSU grad beats cancer in one year

“When I tried out for the HD players, I was nervous, but it was a good nervous. I used to do a lot of speeches at church, so I already knew I could project my voice, but could I be in a play? So, when I saw the flyer, I thought of a speech I could do that I recited in church,” Brunson said. “After I auditioned and walked off the stage, I was thinking I might not get it, I didn’t know what I was going to get. When she ended up giving me the lead role, I really didn’t expect that.”

This was his first time trying out for a lead role in a play. Theatre was not something that Brunson always wanted to do in life, but it was something that he always enjoyed. He reminisced on the days he and his family would watch movies at home and try to reenact the scenes for fun.

“I said to myself, ‘I can really do this.’ It was basically like the same thing me and my family would do at home, I could just have fun here, and that’s what really got me into it. I’ve done a few plays before, but I never had a big role, it was always like an extra role,” Brunson said. “I just thought the lead role would go to one of the veterans of the HD Theatre, so when she gave me the lead role I was like, ‘OK, she really sees something in me.’ She really saw my potential and that I could go places. I really enjoyed it there.”