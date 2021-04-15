SCSU gets $30K in Home Depot competition

South Carolina State University has earned $30,000 in The Home Depot’s 12th annual Retool Your School competition, a social media campaign to support HISTORICALLY Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
"Since 2009, The Home Depot has continued to increase its investment in campus improvements for HBCUs," said The Home Depot's Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Derek Bottoms. "We are ensuring HBCU students have an upgraded environment that enhances their educational experience as they progress on their journey to become the next generation of leaders."
SC State will use the funds to bolster the Student Government Association’s Bulldog Express Pantry, which supplies essentials to students in need. The pantry includes food, toiletries, linen, towels, laundry detergent and other necessities for the students at SC State, whether they live on or off campus.
Over the years, SC State has earned awards from Retool Your School four times. This year’s $30,000 brings The Home Depot’s contributions to the university to a total of $115,000.
“The Home Depot’s ongoing support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities underscores the need for students of color to have learning opportunities that propel them to success,” SC State President James E. Clark said. “On behalf of the SC State family, I thank The Home Depot for helping make higher education more accessible to students at HBCUs.
“These funds will go a long way in aiding our students’ journeys at SC State through the Bulldog Express Pantry,” Clark said.
SC State’s winning campaign was implemented by the university’s team of “marketing ninjas,” Director of Marketing Kay Snider, Marketing Manager Bernita Cooper and Multimedia Manager Dana Millen.
"Our team used Bulldog tenacity to rally students, faculty, staff members, alumni and other university supporters to bring home a big win for SC State," said Sonja Bennett-Bellamy, the university's vice president for Institutional Advancement and External Affairs. "Their creativity and determination made all the difference in pulling the Bulldog Nation together.
“Thank you to everyone who cast votes for SC State. Your efforts will mean the Bulldog Express can serve more students as they learn at SC State,” Bennett-Bellamy said.
The Home Depot’s Retool Your School campaign allowed HBCU supporters to vote for their favorite HBCUs through Twitter and Instagram using each school’s designated hashtag. This year, The Home Depot doubled its commitment to $1 million and tripled its impact. Thirty campus improvement projects will be funded at HBCUs – the most projects to be completed in one year through the program.