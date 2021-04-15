SCSU gets $30K in Home Depot competition

South Carolina State University has earned $30,000 in The Home Depot’s 12th annual Retool Your School competition, a social media campaign to support HISTORICALLY Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

"Since 2009, The Home Depot has continued to increase its investment in campus improvements for HBCUs," said The Home Depot's Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Derek Bottoms. "We are ensuring HBCU students have an upgraded environment that enhances their educational experience as they progress on their journey to become the next generation of leaders."

SC State will use the funds to bolster the Student Government Association’s Bulldog Express Pantry, which supplies essentials to students in need. The pantry includes food, toiletries, linen, towels, laundry detergent and other necessities for the students at SC State, whether they live on or off campus.

Over the years, SC State has earned awards from Retool Your School four times. This year’s $30,000 brings The Home Depot’s contributions to the university to a total of $115,000.