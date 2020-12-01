SCSU gets $1.95M in grants

Dr. Michelle Priester, rehabilitation counseling professor, and Dr. Bridget Hollis-Staten will serve as co-project directors. They will also partner with community organizations on the project.

“The Rehabilitation Counseling faculty are very grateful for the opportunity to continue to assist our students in their educational endeavors, even more so with their financial needs,” Priester said. “We also look forward to our continued partnership with the South Carolina Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drugs and other key stakeholders. The grant will support students interested in working with clients with disabilities, substance abuse challenges, trauma and vocational placement issues. Additionally, grant recipients will receive free tuition, a stipend and other professional development opportunities.”

Priester also received the SUD-Prac-Ed award from SAMHSA.

Dr. Cassandra Sligh-Conway, rehabilitation counseling professor, will lead the project funded by the Disaster Preparedness and Prevention grant. She is partnering with Dr. Timothy Tansey at the University of Wisconsin for the project, which will fund a program for students that will help them enhance communications between emergency management agencies during health emergencies, manmade disasters and natural disasters.