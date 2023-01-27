SCSU gala moving to Greenville

The South Carolina State University Foundation is moving its 32nd annual Scholarship Gala and Tribute to Greenville.

The university says year’s event is moving from Orangeburg to the Upstate in hopes of increasing fundraising capacity in a venue suited for the occasion.

“As the gala is the premier fundraising event for the S.C. State Foundation, it is important that the gala grows each year to help meet the increasing scholarship need of our students,” foundation President Stephen Beatty said in a release.

“Moving to a larger venue will provide us the capacity to raise more money. We’re looking forward to hosting a great event for our donors and supporters in Greenville,” he said.

The black-tie formal affair will be held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 220 N. Main St., on Saturday, April 22.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour followed by the main event at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are available on the foundation’s website at www.scstategives.com.

The event will be hosted by television personality Ashlei Stevens. Entertainment will be provided by the band Jukebox featuring Kermit Quinn, former member of R&B groups Blackstreet and Intro, and DJ Shakim, a 1996 S.C. State graduate who has toured with R&B supergroups New Edition and Bell, Biv, Devoe.

Proceeds support the foundation’s scholarship fund.

“The SCSU Foundation Scholarship Gala and Tribute is an opportunity for donors, alumni, faculty, staff and community members to come together in support of SCSU students,” Beatty said. “This prestigious event provides scholarships to deserving students from all backgrounds who demonstrate a commitment to service, integrity and excellence.”

“Your generous donations will help us provide these deserving scholars with the resources they need to achieve their academic goals,” Beatty said.

Over the years, the South Carolina State University Foundation Gala and Tribute has raised more than $4.5 million to fund need-based and merit-based scholarships for deserving students, many of whom are first-generation college students.

In the early years, the gala was held in other venues in the Orangeburg community, but it has been held in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center for most of its history.

The S.C. State University Foundation raised more than $249,000 via the gala in 2022, and Beatty expects the new venue to be even more conducive to the effort.

“The S.C. State University Foundation is excited to offer its guests ‘An Evening Among the Stars’ while increasing their ability to provide needed scholarships to deserving students,” Beatty said.

Honorary co-chairs for this year’s gala are S.C. State alumni Donnie Shell (Class of 1974) and Armstrong Williams (Class of 1981).

Supporters who cannot attend the gala in person can still support the foundation by purchasing virtual tickets to join the festivities online. Visit the foundation’s website to learn more about giving to university programs, scholarships and athletics programs.