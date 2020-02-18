SCSU Founder's Day Program to be held Feb. 23

She returned to her alma mater, Alabama State University in January of 2014 and became its first female president. As the university's 14th president, she served for three years. Highlights of her presidency include acquiring the university's very first engineering degree program with approval for a bachelor of science degree program in biomedical engineering. Boyd and her team also had the university removed from accreditation warning status with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which resulted from previous financial instability at the university. The largest freshman class was documented during her tenure.

Boyd is a minister and an ordained itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. She serves on the ministerial staff of Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington, Maryland, and mentors young people interested in careers in science and engineering.

For her varied contributions to the community, she has received numerous honors, awards, citations, commendations and tributes. Her awards include the Carver Medal from Simpson College; Chancellor's Award from North Carolina Central University; numerous congressional city and state recognitions; "Keys to the City" from 38 cities and many other civic, leadership and professional awards for her achievements in the fields of engineering, higher education and community activism.