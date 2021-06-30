SCSU forming new college; agriculture, family, consumer sciences will be its focus

“So, this is going to position S.C. State in the industry and to produce those graduates to fill those jobs and advance agriculture into the future,” Whitesides said.

The College of Agriculture and Family & Consumer Sciences is a collaboration between the university’s Academic Affairs division and SC 1890 Research & Extension. The latter will be housed within the new college.

Dr. Learie B. Luke, S.C. State provost and vice president of academic affairs, said, “You are literally taking two units and merging them so they will be sharing costs.

“This should not be overlooked – the kind of internal cooperation it took pull this off. I think this shows the true level of cooperation for the overall sake of the university.”

Luke said nearly all components of the new college already are in place.

For example, there are agribusiness specialists in the School of Business and entomology experts in the Department of Biological and Physical Sciences. The existing Department of Family & Consumer Sciences and its associated degrees will fold into the new entity.

The university plans to soon name an interim college dean and interim agriculture department chair before launching searches to fill the roles permanently.

Luke said the university ultimately plans to seek state and federal support to erect a new building on campus to house the college’s programs under one roof.

