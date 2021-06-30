SCSU forming new college; agriculture, family, consumer sciences will be its focus

South Carolina State University is establishing a College of Agriculture and Family & Consumer Sciences.
University trustees approved the creation of the new college on Tuesday.
“This college will mean so much to South Carolina State University and the people we serve,” board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said. “We serve many families whose children don’t get the chance to go to college otherwise.
“It is critical that we are opening a program at this level, particularly because the largest industry in South Carolina is farming. With this college, we will teach new farming techniques. The students will be on the cutting edge to not only help South Carolina but also have a global impact.”
S.C. State was founded as a land grant institution in 1896. While it has been 50 years since the university had a School of Agriculture, it has continued to offer ag-related programs.
“It’s really just realigning the university with its original mission,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director of 1890 Research & Extension Programs.
He said, “Agriculture was king back then. It’s king now.”
“Our industry is upwards of $50 billion and 260,000 jobs. The state, led by the Department of Agriculture, is planning for an $80 billion industry in our state by 2035. It’s estimated there will be 59,000 jobs opening nationwide in the agriculture industry.
“So, this is going to position S.C. State in the industry and to produce those graduates to fill those jobs and advance agriculture into the future,” Whitesides said.
The College of Agriculture and Family & Consumer Sciences is a collaboration between the university’s Academic Affairs division and SC 1890 Research & Extension. The latter will be housed within the new college.
Dr. Learie B. Luke, S.C. State provost and vice president of academic affairs, said, “You are literally taking two units and merging them so they will be sharing costs.
“This should not be overlooked – the kind of internal cooperation it took pull this off. I think this shows the true level of cooperation for the overall sake of the university.”
Luke said nearly all components of the new college already are in place.
For example, there are agribusiness specialists in the School of Business and entomology experts in the Department of Biological and Physical Sciences. The existing Department of Family & Consumer Sciences and its associated degrees will fold into the new entity.
The university plans to soon name an interim college dean and interim agriculture department chair before launching searches to fill the roles permanently.
Luke said the university ultimately plans to seek state and federal support to erect a new building on campus to house the college’s programs under one roof.