SCSU first lady talks patents, trademarks

South Carolina State University First Lady Agatha Conyers informs participants on patents and trademarks.

“Look around the room – at the chairs, at the ceiling, at the windows – every single thing that you see in this room either has a patent or is affected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO),” South Carolina State University First Lady Agatha Conyers said.

She was speaking at the launch of the Intellectual Properties for Social Change Series, a program hosted by SC State’s Business, Environment, Communications and Transportation (BECT) Institute.

Conyers, an SC State alumna with a degree in engineering, introduced the series by informing students on basics of patents and trademarks. She gave insight about the significance of USPTO and the process to get a patent approved.

She also gave examples from what she has experienced as an engineer and former employee of USPTO and talked about protecting ones’ Intellectual Property (IP) rights or inventions through a patent.

The discussion was followed by a Q&A period where participants asked questions about the processes and components of a patent.

The Intellectual Properties for Social Change Series consists of six courses. The courses are taught on Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m. through Nov. 17. The series is held in Belcher Hall’s third floor development room.

The BECT Institute aims to engage students in innovations and research in the areas of business, the environment, communications and transportation.

For more information on the Intellectual Properties for Social Change Series, contact Dr. Barbara Adams, executive director of the BECT Institute, at 803-516-4864.