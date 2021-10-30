SCSU Fine Arts Building Gallery hosts activist poster exhibition

The Fine Arts Building (FAB) Gallery at South Carolina State University is hosting “Dialectic Translations: James E. Campbell Political Poster Collection” through Nov. 5.

The traveling exhibition is on loan from the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture at the College of Charleston. “Dialectic Translations” is a collection of reproductions of various anti-imperialist, anti-apartheid and worker solidarity posters from the collection of noted activist, educator and social justice advocate James Campbell.

Before Campbell’s death in January of 2021, he donated his entire collection of posters, writings and correspondence to the Avery Research Center, which has been exhaustively cataloged and preserved. In the spirit of Campbell’s constant advocacy for human rights, “Dialectic Translations” is a reflection on how artists and activists have responded to previous political and social upheavals and asks how we choose to respond to our current national and international climate.

Visitors to the FAB Gallery are encouraged to utilize their phones to interact with the QR codes to read articles related to each poster in the exhibition and curated by Avery Research Center staff.