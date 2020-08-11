You have permission to edit this article.
SCSU, FHC offer free COVID-19 testing
South Carolina State University is partnering with Family Health Centers Inc. to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on campus for the general public.

Upon arrival, individuals must always remain in their vehicles to ensure appropriate social distancing. Instructions will be provided once on site. Patients are asked to bring a picture form of ID and insurance card, if applicable.

After the test, patients should self-quarantine until results are provided. Results typically are available within 5 to 7 business days. Providers will follow up with phone calls to patients with test results.

What: Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Who: General public

When: Wednesday, Aug. 12, and Thursday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot, SC State University, 300 College St. NE, Orangeburg

Family Health Centers Inc. is a federally funded community health center serving the medically underserved residents of Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Upper Dorchester counties in South Carolina.

