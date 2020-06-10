SCSU fall semester starts Aug. 10

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Carolina State University President James E. Clark has announced that the university's fall semester will begin on Aug. 10.

The administration is implementing a phased plan to bring students, faculty and staff back to campus. Details of the phases are forthcoming.

Students must complete all course registration, financial arrangements and any necessary financial aid and academic appeals remotely/online before returning to campus.

The university will have in-person/on-campus instruction, but some classes will be conducted remotely or fully online.

It will be taking further steps to significantly reduce the number of students on campus after the Thanksgiving break, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

University officials are still finalizing the specific details of the plan, which will take into account the safest ways to reopen the campus without compromising daily operations and the quality of instruction.

For S.C. State University COVID-19 updates, visit https://scsucovid19.com/.