SCSU eyes retaining Hillcrest softball fields

South Carolina State University and the City of Orangeburg are continuing to discuss the future of Hillcrest Golf Course and the entire Hillcrest Recreation Facility along St. Matthews Road, SCSU President Alexander Conyers told university trustees.

The president said Feb. 3 that he has met with Orangeburg's mayor and administrator regarding extending the Hillcrest Golf Course lease for one more year while they negotiate a longer-term lease. It was in 1971 that the city and S.C. State entered into a lease giving the city use of the land for 50 years. The city leases the 186 acres from S.C. State for $1 a year. The city operates the golf course.

"We will prepare a separate presentation on that golf course. As you know, the lease expired this past December, the 50-year lease. We entered a one-year extension so that we can really work out what's best for the university, what's best for the city and what's best for the community going forward with the Hillcrest Golf Course," Conyers said.

"I can say this, the most valuable land currently along that golf course that fronts St. Matthews Road was used for softball fields. They're no longer using that. So anything that we do, we will cut that out and the university will retain those 20 acres for other development, leasing options, whatever that might be," he said.

The City of Orangeburg has a new recreation complex off North Road that includes softball fields.

The interim president continued, "But we will bring in a consultant to help us determine what's the best land use for that property. But I certainly am interested in (a) PGA partnership. I certainly am well aware that South Carolina State University is one of very few HBCUs with a golf course, but without a golf team. So ... we will look at every avenue going forward that will benefit this university going forward."

In 1968, then-S.C. State President Dr. Maceo Nance approached then-City Manager Bob Stephenson about creating a recreation facility that would bring the town together after the Orangeburg Massacre. That led to the partnership with the city operating a golf course on land that was then an S.C. State farm.

City Administrator Sidney Evering has said that back in December 2020, S.C. State's attorney sent the city a letter opting out of renewing the Hillcrest lease. The university was exercising its option to opt out of the lease over a year before it was to end.

If the university did not opt out the lease, it would have been extended for an additional 25 years, Evering said.

Meanwhile, Conyers told trustees the university is also looking at acquiring five properties along Russell Street.

"As we continue to work with the City of Orangeburg as they are finalizing the plans for Railroad Corner ... it's imperative that the university continues to acquire the other property on the university side of Russell Street," he said.

He continued, "We're beginning to gear up for the Transportation Center, and all of that will front Russell Street. There are about five single-family homes along Russell Street that I am immensely interested in acquiring so that the university can expand its footprint so that when we start building the Transportation Center, all of those things are in place. It's about five properties that's currently on university properties as we speak."

In other business, the interim president reported to the board that the university has exceeded its $1.25 million "Ready All to Do and Dare" fundraising campaign goal by raising $2,250,270 over the course of 125 days.

"That's a huge lift in a short period of time from Bulldog Nation," Conyers said, noting that $78,000 was netted from the 2021 Celebration Bowl alone, where S.C. State defeated Jackson State to win the HBCU Championship.

"My number one goal with this money is unrestricted scholarship funds. ... My next goal is to give money back to our student organizations and auxiliaries. What I've found is by everyone giving collectively, we've raised more money that many of these smaller auxiliaries would have done on their own," Conyers said.

He continued, "I've already designated $10,000 for the ROTC department. I designated $50,000 to the student activity fee (fund). Our student activity fee is based on enrollment. ... Because our enrollment has dipped so low in the past few years, our student organizations simply have not had the type of money they deserve to travel and experience other learning experiences throughout the country."

Conyers said $100,000 has also been given to the band.

"This will help them as they continue to market, but more importantly what I ask the band director to do is to take this money and immediately reduce the amount of money it costs our students to represent us.... This money will allow him to do that for a couple of years until we can find sustained funding to do that," he said, noting that campus beautification, marketing and branding are other areas at which the university is looking to use the funds.

Conyers said when he talks about branding and campus beautification, that includes the university's plan to look at putting its name on its smokestack on campus.

"Most universities that you go to have adorned their smokestacks with some emblem of the university. So we have pricing out for that, as well as a couple of large bulldogs to place throughout campus, primarily in front of S-H-M and the stadium," he said.

