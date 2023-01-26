 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCSU extends registration deadline

SCSU seal

South Carolina State University has extended the spring 2023 semester registration deadline by one week.

The last day for students to register for the 2023 spring semester is Thursday, Feb. 2.

The late registration deadline is extended to allow students who have not registered an opportunity to select courses and complete associated registration requirements.

Students who register late should be reminded of their responsibility to submit overdue assignments and are encouraged to meet with their assigned professors.

Students must have been accepted to S.C. State to register.

The deadline extension is part of S.C. State’s efforts to increase retention and President Alexander Conyers’ commitment to remove any barriers to student success.

For more information, contact the S.C. State Registrar’s Office at 803-536-7185 or registrar@scsu.edu.

