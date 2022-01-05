SCSU extends registration deadline

South Carolina State University has extended the class registration deadline for the spring 2022 semester to 5 p.m. Friday.

Also, the Enrollment Management Team – consisting of Financial Aid, Student Accounts and Student Success and Retention – will register students in the Student Center’s Bulldog Lounge from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

The freshmen/new students move-in day will be Thursday, Jan. 6. New student orientation (mandatory) will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Student Center’s Bulldog Lounge.

Residence halls will open for all returning students beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

Classes will begin on Monday, Jan. 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0