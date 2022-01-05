 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

SCSU extends registration deadline

  • 0
SCSU seal

South Carolina State University has extended the class registration deadline for the spring 2022 semester to 5 p.m. Friday.

Also, the Enrollment Management Team – consisting of Financial Aid, Student Accounts and Student Success and Retention – will register students in the Student Center’s Bulldog Lounge from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

The freshmen/new students move-in day will be Thursday, Jan. 6. New student orientation (mandatory) will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Student Center’s Bulldog Lounge.

Residence halls will open for all returning students beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

Classes will begin on Monday, Jan. 10.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies following Cordova shooting

Man dies following Cordova shooting

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting in Cordova as a homicide, according to spokesperson Richard Walker.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News