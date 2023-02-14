Dr. Willette M. Crawford, director of S.C. State University 1890 Research & Extension’s new Center for Food Safety and Health, strongly encourages families to check their refrigerators and toss all ready-to-eat food products that were recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall on Feb. 3.

More than 400 food products, many of them breakfast items, were recalled by Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC for possible listeria contamination.

South Carolina is among the nine states impacted by the recall of products sold from Jan. 24-30. Food items include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and other related products.

Consuming foods contaminated with listeria can cause flu-like symptoms, headache, diarrhea and vomiting, and could take up to two to three weeks before a person experiences symptoms.

“Unfortunately, the symptoms mimic the flu, so people often don’t seek medical attention before symptoms become severe,” Crawford said.

“This could be potentially serious for immune-compromised individuals, the elderly and pregnant women; severe infection could develop and result in meningitis or cause miscarriages or still births for expecting mothers,” she said.

Although the sell-by or fresh-through dates -- Jan. 31–Feb. 6 -- have passed, Crawford urges consumers to clear their refrigerators of any foods that fall under the recall.

For more information, visit www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts