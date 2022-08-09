SCSU encourages testing, vaccinations for returning students

With students arriving on the South Carolina State University campus this week, the administration is encouraging students to follow recommended precautions against the COVID-19 virus and other health risks.

S.C. State will continue to monitor health advisories both nationally and locally throughout the school year.

As the semester begins, the following policies are in place for students:

Testing

• Students are not required to submit negative test results prior to arriving to campus. Although routine testing is no longer required, on-demand testing and testing for suspected exposure will be available to students at Brooks Health Center, which can be reached at 803-536-7055.

Vaccination

• While S.C. State will not require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine, the administration strongly encourages all students to get vaccinated for their own safety and to decrease risk to the campus community.

• Students who have completed full vaccination and booster shots are asked to upload vaccine records into the Brooks Health Center Portal.

• The university will notify the campus community when free vaccination clinics are offered on campus. Additional information about where vaccines are available in South Carolina can be found at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov .

Optional face masks/coverings

• Face masks/coverings are optional for all students at indoor and outdoor locations except where required by state or federal law and regulations, which includes the Brooks Health Center on campus.

• Some community members may choose to continue wearing face coverings for various reasons. Please respect their decisions. If an employee asks a student or guest to wear a mask inside his/her individual office, please honor the request or request to make alternate arrangements to meet outdoors, by phone or virtually.

What if I’m sick?

• If you are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19 while on campus, do not attend classes and please contact Brooks Health Center immediately.

• Each student who tests positive for the COVID-19 virus must have an isolation plan and must isolate at home or off campus.

• The primary purpose of creating isolation space on campus is to support out-of-state and international students who are asymptomatic or exhibit very mild symptoms, as well as to limit the spread of COVID-19.

• Should Brooks Health Center or any other medical provider recommend regular or constant monitoring of a student due to elevated symptoms, the family will be expected to make plans for the student to include removing the student from campus.

• S.C. State cannot guarantee the health of students who exhibit serious symptoms of illness. It is critical that students provide the university with the most current emergency contact information.

Please refer to the Student Guide for Returning to Campus for further information or call the Brooks Health Center at 803-536-7055.