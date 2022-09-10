SCSU employees fund scholarships

The Quarter Century Club at South Carolina State University has established a scholarship fund for university students in good standing with financial need.

The club recently awarded its second scholarship, a $2,500 award to DeSharah Carmella Israel, who majors in early childhood education at S.C. State.

The Quarter Century Club is composed of S.C. State employees who have worked at the university 25 years or more. Pinky Carter, director of S.C. State’s Brooks Health Center, said the club asked members to give a minimum of $25 per year to fund the scholarship via the S.C. State Foundation. Anyone can donate to the fund.

Students do not have to apply for the scholarship – those who meet the criteria are automatically entered into pool, and the winner is drawn at random, giving the students a nice surprise.

For Israel, it was both a surprise and a relief.

“My first question was why me?” Israel said. “That’s a blessing to be one of those chosen. That was a big surprise. It definitely helped out a lot, so I was very thankful.”

Israel is one of S.C. State’s most involved students. She is executive secretary of the Student Government Association, a student orientation leader, a member of Delta Sigma Theta, a community assistant at the University Village student residence complex and an ROTC cadet. For the latter, she plans to earn her commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

To donate to the Quarter Century Club effort or any of S.C. State’s scholarship funds, contact Angelia Jackson at 803-536-7190 or ajackson@scsu.edu. You may also visit S.C. State’s home page at www.scsu.edu and click “Give to SC State” at the top of the page.