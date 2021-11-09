SCSU drama troupe writes, produces play about homelessness

South Carolina State University’s Henderson Davis Players have written and produced an original play to commemorate National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month in conjunction with The Samaritan House of Orangeburg County.
The troupe will present “Room for One More,” a drama about homelessness, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Centennial Park in Edisto Memorial Gardens.
“The players were asked to research homelessness and hunger and then write a creative piece expressing their reaction to the current state of these issues,” said Ursula Robinson, professor of drama and advisor to the Henderson-Davis Players. “Under the direction of Professor Gerald Hunt, the students crafted a performance art piece that forces the audience to look at the world of homelessness and hunger in a new and different way.
“This performance asks the world the question, ‘Do we really have room for one more homeless, hungry person?’” Robinson said.
SC State senior Antonio Mann, an elementary education major from Rock Hill, plays “Earl,” an older man who winds up homeless because of a domestic dispute.
“He’s been homeless almost a month. His wife won’t let him come back in the house,” Mann said. “He thinks everything is OK, but it’s not looking good for him. He’s kind of an optimist despite everything.”
Each of the players chipped in to “Room for One More” by developing a character, but not necessarily the one he or she would portray. Mann’s “Earl” was developed by Henderson Davis Players President Antaunette Lambright, who also was the lead writer on the project.
Mann said having the opportunity to contribute to an original work was a blessing.
“That’s because I could expand my creative horizons and help come up with a really important piece that could change how people view the topic, which is homelessness,” he said. “It’s all around us, and there are just so many different forms of it. We might be around someone who is homeless and not even know it.”
Trinity Scott, a freshman from Newnan, Georgia, majoring in professional drama, found that developing and performing an original work not only helped hone her drama skills, but offered her insight.
“I think this is such a great idea. The play that we’re doing now – homelessness – I think it brings awareness. You get to express yourself by playing these characters and learn about homelessness,” Scott said. “Some of us might think that homelessness is one thing. We don’t realize that homeless is in different forms. We might think because someone looks a certain way, he might not be (homeless). We don’t know the situation.”
“Room for One More” is open to the public. Admission is free, but donations in support of The Samaritan House of Orangeburg County are encouraged and appreciated.
The Samaritan House is a nonprofit organization that provides temporary housing, daily meals, and stabilization services to homeless adult men, women, and their children. Services include but are not limited to, personal and professional development, educational assistance, health care, housing assistance, employment training, financial literacy, and spiritual enrichment. Other services to address physical, health, and employment needs are referred to local providers.
For more information about the Henderson Davis Players and SC State’s Drama Program, contact Ursula Robinson 803-536-8815 or urobinson@scsu.edu.