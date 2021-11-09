SCSU drama troupe writes, produces play about homelessness

Each of the players chipped in to “Room for One More” by developing a character, but not necessarily the one he or she would portray. Mann’s “Earl” was developed by Henderson Davis Players President Antaunette Lambright, who also was the lead writer on the project.

Mann said having the opportunity to contribute to an original work was a blessing.

“That’s because I could expand my creative horizons and help come up with a really important piece that could change how people view the topic, which is homelessness,” he said. “It’s all around us, and there are just so many different forms of it. We might be around someone who is homeless and not even know it.”

Trinity Scott, a freshman from Newnan, Georgia, majoring in professional drama, found that developing and performing an original work not only helped hone her drama skills, but offered her insight.

“I think this is such a great idea. The play that we’re doing now – homelessness – I think it brings awareness. You get to express yourself by playing these characters and learn about homelessness,” Scott said. “Some of us might think that homelessness is one thing. We don’t realize that homeless is in different forms. We might think because someone looks a certain way, he might not be (homeless). We don’t know the situation.”