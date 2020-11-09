SCSU, DHEC offer free COVID-19 testing

South Carolina State University is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the university and Orangeburg community. Testing will be available every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will take place in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot on campus.

"This virus continues to be a threat to the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and to the greater Orangeburg community," said SC State University President James E. Clark. "That's why it's imperative that we continue to find new ways to aggressively educate our public and provide them with services they need in order to stay healthy."

In addition to lowering the spread of coronavirus, university officials, in collaboration with SC DHEC, hope to provide the community with easy access to testing, as cases continue to rise across the country.

"This partnership further solidifies our commitment to keep our university community and the greater Orangeburg area safe as we make strides to overcome these challenging times," said SC State Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Tamara Jeffries-Jackson.

Testing is not required, but is available at the convenience of faculty, staff, students and the general public.