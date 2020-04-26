SCSU Dept. of Health Sciences announces new academic concentration

South Carolina State University’s Department of Health Sciences in the College of Graduate and Professional Studies has announced the addition of the Applied Exercise Science (AES) concentration to its curriculum.
The AES concentration fits perfectly into the applied professional sciences programs SC State offers. With the addition of the AES concentration, the department aims to provide students with the skills and competencies that will allow them to be productive citizens who contribute to the health, growth and economic development of the state and nation.
One of the goals of SC State’s Strategic Plan is to realign academic programs to workforce demands and include experiential learning that is reflected in the newly established AES concentration. Additionally, the AES concentration will help to diversify and hopefully increase student enrollment, which also embraces the alignment of the Strategic Plan.
The new program offers specialized courses to meet students' academic needs, including biomechanics, foundations of strength and conditioning, foundations of therapeutic exercise and the applied exercise science senior practicum. The practicum will provide the theoretical background and practical application required to pursue graduate-level allied health programs, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, athletic training, human performance and clinical exercise science. Graduate-level health sciences programs are currently not offered at SC State.
"The Department of Health Sciences is excited to provide the new concentration in applied exercise science, as it will provide students with the prerequisite coursework for graduate programs in allied health, as the industry continues to evolve. More importantly, the concentration will provide students with the content knowledge and applied skills needed to find success in the fields of exercise science and human performance," said Dr. Jarred Boan, acting chair of the Department of Health Sciences.
The AES concentration is open to high school seniors, current physical education majors, as well as transfer students from technical colleges and other four-year institutions.
For more information, contact Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko at cmikell1@scsu.edu.
