SCSU Dept. of Health Sciences announces new academic concentration

South Carolina State University’s Department of Health Sciences in the College of Graduate and Professional Studies has announced the addition of the Applied Exercise Science (AES) concentration to its curriculum.

The AES concentration fits perfectly into the applied professional sciences programs SC State offers. With the addition of the AES concentration, the department aims to provide students with the skills and competencies that will allow them to be productive citizens who contribute to the health, growth and economic development of the state and nation.

One of the goals of SC State’s Strategic Plan is to realign academic programs to workforce demands and include experiential learning that is reflected in the newly established AES concentration. Additionally, the AES concentration will help to diversify and hopefully increase student enrollment, which also embraces the alignment of the Strategic Plan.