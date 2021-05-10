SCSU dean gets grant to bolster small farms

Topics covered in the training include farm management, risk management, production issues, policies and regulations, financing issues, marketing, etc. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to visit a variety of agriculturally based companies and organizations across the state to introduce and expose them to the legislative process affecting the agricultural industry in South Carolina.

Adams has been the principal investigator on several USDA grants. The second phase of the Ag Innovation and Entrepreneurship grant awarded last year is in the process of establishing a greenhouse on campus for use in teaching and learning to introduce students to the micro farming concept and hydroponics in growing plants and vegetables. The greenhouse is expected to be completed during the summer.

Adams is a professor of accounting and has served S.C. State in various capacities, including interim associate vice president for faculty and programs. Her current roles are dean of the School of Business and chair of the Department of Accounting, Agribusiness & Economics.