SCSU dean gets grant to bolster small farms

Dr. Barbara Adams, dean of South Carolina State University’s College of Business, has received a National Institute of Food and Agriculture/U.S. Department of Agriculture capacity grant for $581,863 to conduct research and develop an agricultural and entrepreneurial leadership model to sustain small farmers in South Carolina.
The project’s research component will identify and analyze factors to determine why some small farms in South Carolina are successful and others are not. Objectives will be to:
1. Identify and analyze factors that contribute to the success of small farm and agribusiness-related operations in South Carolina.
2. Identify best practices to develop an agricultural and entrepreneurial leadership model to strengthen agricultural knowledge and management skills of current and potential agricultural entrepreneurs.
“South Carolina has a rich agricultural heritage,” Adams said. “It is, therefore, important to continue to create a catalytic environment by providing programs geared towards fostering youth and enterprise development in the agribusiness sector.”
Based on findings from the research component, farmers and high school and college students will participate in an Agricultural and Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute, which will include a 12-month agricultural and entrepreneurial leadership training program.
Topics covered in the training include farm management, risk management, production issues, policies and regulations, financing issues, marketing, etc. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to visit a variety of agriculturally based companies and organizations across the state to introduce and expose them to the legislative process affecting the agricultural industry in South Carolina.
Adams has been the principal investigator on several USDA grants. The second phase of the Ag Innovation and Entrepreneurship grant awarded last year is in the process of establishing a greenhouse on campus for use in teaching and learning to introduce students to the micro farming concept and hydroponics in growing plants and vegetables. The greenhouse is expected to be completed during the summer.
Adams is a professor of accounting and has served S.C. State in various capacities, including interim associate vice president for faculty and programs. Her current roles are dean of the School of Business and chair of the Department of Accounting, Agribusiness & Economics.
Prior to joining S.C. State, Adams held positions at Francis Marion University, the University of Houston at Clear Lake, Howard University and Texas Southern University. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Fort Valley State University in Georgia, a master of business administration degree from Atlanta University and a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University, all in accounting.
She has more than 35 years of experience in academia, as well as professional experience in public accounting, as an expert witness in an Exxon case, and as a consultant to various small businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies.
Adams’ research and teaching interests include auditing, corporate governance, accounting information systems and accounting ethics. She has published in both practitioner and academic journals. She has been the principal investigator on several grants related to entrepreneurship.
