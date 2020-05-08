SCSU creates COVID-19 Student Relief Fund
South Carolina State University has established a COVID-19 Student Relief Fund to provide assistance to current students facing costs such as unexpected travel expenses, unemployment and the purchase of laptops, software, internet access, etc.

Donations can be made online at https://scstateconnect.scsu.edu/sslpage.aspx?pid=378 or mailed to S.C. State University, Attn: Institutional Advancement, PO Box 7305, Orangeburg, SC 29117.

