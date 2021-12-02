SCSU considers tuition discounts; Georgia, N.C., legacy students could qualify

South Carolina State University is considering cutting its prices for legacy students and those from North Carolina and Georgia.

Trustees on Thursday approved the concept of offering in-state tuition rates to students that qualify. Students need at least a 3.0 high school grade point average to qualify.

“We are not looking for just any student. We want high-performing students from those states,” S.C. State Interim President Alexander Conyers told the trustees Thursday.

Trustees unanimously agreed Thursday to adopt Conyers’ concept for offering the discounts in an effort to increase enrollment, bolster revenue and compete for exceptional students.

The vote allows Conyers to develop a specific policy and return to the board in January for approval.

S.C. State’s current in-state tuition rate is $11,060 per year, while the out-of-state rate is $21,750. Only about 30 students from Georgia and fewer than 10 from North Carolina are enrolled at S.C. State this semester.

Conyers said other universities across the state, including the University of South Carolina, have offered similar discounts for several years, giving those schools a competitive advantage over S.C. State.

In his presentation, Conyers referred to a 2017 article in The State newspaper that reported:

• Tuition discounts have been key to USC’s efforts to attract talented, out-of-state students in a competitive market.

• Of USC’s nearly 10,000 out-of-state students in 2016, 37% were charged the in-state tuition rate of $11,454 per year instead of the out-of-state rate of $30,882.

• USC officials reported the school’s growing out-of-state enrollment has helped make up for deep cuts in state funding.

• The practice has also driven up USC’s average test scores, graduation rates and national rankings.

Conyers also said S.C. State ranks last among South Carolina’s public institutions in providing tuition discounts and most of what it provides goes to athletes.

“In the same year that USC provided $84 million in tuition discounts, we provided $1.2 (million),” Conyers said. “Even if you say things are relative, they (USC) are not 80 times larger than South Carolina State.”

Conyers’ presentation also noted that a competing private institution charges $17,000 per year regardless of state of origin, amounting to a $4,750 recruitment advantage over S.C. State for out-of-state students.

“Legacy” students have at least one parent or grandparent who graduated from S.C. State. A legacy student from outside Georgia, North Carolina or South Carolina could still qualify for the discount if they met the other requirements.

Conyers noted that more than half of the S.C. State National Alumni Association’s chapters are located out of state or are military-related chapters. He also said second-generation students have a higher propensity to graduate.

