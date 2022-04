South Carolina State University will conduct its spring 2022 commencement at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. Seating in SHM would be limited to S.C. State employees, graduates and their guests. Each graduating student would be allotted five guest tickets for the ceremony.