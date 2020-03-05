SCSU College of Business maintains accreditation

The College of Business and Information Systems at South Carolina State University has maintained its business accreditation through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International.

"The maintenance of AACSB accreditation is the highest level of recognition that any business school can acquire. We are committed to maintaining quality instruction, an exceptional learning environment and engagement of our students in professional activities to prepare them to compete on a national and international level," said Dr. Barbara Adams, dean of the College of Business.

AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence and learning and development services to over 1,700 member organizations in 100 countries, and more than 840 accredited business schools worldwide.

AACSB accreditation has been earned by less than 10 percent of the world's business programs.

The mission of AACSB International is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation and amplify impact in business education.

"It takes a great deal of commitment and determination to earn and maintain AACSB accreditation," said Stephanie Bryant, AACSB International executive vice president and chief accreditation officer.

