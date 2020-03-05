SCSU College of Business maintains accreditation

The College of Business and Information Systems at South Carolina State University has maintained its business accreditation through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International.
"The maintenance of AACSB accreditation is the highest level of recognition that any business school can acquire. We are committed to maintaining quality instruction, an exceptional learning environment and engagement of our students in professional activities to prepare them to compete on a national and international level," said Dr. Barbara Adams, dean of the College of Business.
AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence and learning and development services to over 1,700 member organizations in 100 countries, and more than 840 accredited business schools worldwide.
AACSB accreditation has been earned by less than 10 percent of the world's business programs.
The mission of AACSB International is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation and amplify impact in business education.
"It takes a great deal of commitment and determination to earn and maintain AACSB accreditation," said Stephanie Bryant, AACSB International executive vice president and chief accreditation officer.
You have free articles remaining.
"Business schools must not only meet specific standards of excellence, but their deans, faculty and professional staff must make a commitment to ongoing continuous improvement to ensure that the institution will continue to deliver the highest quality of education to students,” Bryant said.
South Carolina State University is one of 11 schools in South Carolina and the only historically black university in the state to attain this accreditation.
S.C. State's College of Business was initially accredited in 2001.
Programs accredited include five undergraduate programs in accounting, agribusiness, business economics, management and marketing.
AACSB-accredited graduate programs include a master of business administration program with tracks in entrepreneurship, agribusiness, healthcare management and a general master of business administration degree.
"The College of Business is one of the flagship programs at the university, and we are very proud of the accomplishments of the faculty, students and staff," S.C. State President James E. Clark said.
"It is programs like this and others that make South Carolina State University a valuable resource for the community and the state,” he said.
To learn more about South Carolina State University's College of Business and Information Systems, visit www.scsu.edu/academics/schoolofbusiness.aspx.