SCSU, Coast Guard renew ties; scholarship program available to students

“This opportunity particularly is focused in the engineering area, although there will be others who can apply,” Clark said. “The value to our students can be as much as $100,000 from the Coast Guard for the selective student.

“So, a student who is looking for a future career in engineering and does that with the Coast Guard, the Coast Guard is going to take great care of that student.”

As Sokalzuk’s successor, Smith was able to see what the university offers through its curriculum, including programs in cybersecurity and nuclear engineering, during Tuesday’s tour.

“This is exciting – getting a sense of what the academic rigors are here (and) the programs are here,” Smith said. “They align very well with the Coast Guard and what have in the Coast Guard of the future – the things we are doing, the missions we do and the challenges we have lying ahead.”