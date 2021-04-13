SCSU, Coast Guard renew ties; scholarship program available to students

South Carolina State University renewed its scholarship partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday during a campus visit by Rear Adm. Keith Smith.
“We’ve had a long-standing relationship with South Carolina State,” Smith said as he toured the campus with S.C. State President James E. Clark.
“We are excited about the future – to get back to where we were with students joining the Coast Guard. There’s a great opportunity for both South Carolina State and the Coast Guard to get the program going,” he said.
Over the years, S.C. State has produced more than 25 Coast Guard officers, 10 of whom are currently in the ranks, but the relationship tapered off.
In November 2019, Clark and then-Rear Adm. Todd Sokalzuk signed a memorandum of agreement solidifying S.C. State’s participation in the Coast Guard’s College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative scholarship program.
The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed implementation, but both S.C. State and the Coast Guard remain committed.
According to the Coast Guard’s website, “students who are accepted into the scholarship program will be enlisted into the U.S. Coast Guard, complete basic training during the summer and receive full funding for up to two years of college. Funding includes not only payment of tuition, books and fees, but a full-time Coast Guard salary, housing allowance and medical benefits.”
“This opportunity particularly is focused in the engineering area, although there will be others who can apply,” Clark said. “The value to our students can be as much as $100,000 from the Coast Guard for the selective student.
“So, a student who is looking for a future career in engineering and does that with the Coast Guard, the Coast Guard is going to take great care of that student.”
As Sokalzuk’s successor, Smith was able to see what the university offers through its curriculum, including programs in cybersecurity and nuclear engineering, during Tuesday’s tour.
“This is exciting – getting a sense of what the academic rigors are here (and) the programs are here,” Smith said. “They align very well with the Coast Guard and what have in the Coast Guard of the future – the things we are doing, the missions we do and the challenges we have lying ahead.”
The partnership between the Coast Guard and S.C. State provides a gateway for students to more easily access resources needed to join the branch through CSPI. The agreement is designed to optimize outreach and engagement efforts, while providing tuition-saving choices for S.C. State students and academic options and solutions for faculty. Through the partnership students and faculty gain an increased knowledge of the U.S. Coast Guard and how it serves the country.
“The Coast Guard is particularly aware of the leadership that we produce here in programs like our (Army) ROTC program, so this is going to be an opportunity for us, for them to partner as part of our transformation and collaboration. So, it’s good for everyone. It’s a win-win for S.C. State and the Coast Guard,” he said.