SCSU closing campus Thursday due to weather
SCSU closing campus Thursday due to weather

South Carolina State University will close Thursday out of an abundance of caution amid severe weather expected in the area Thursday.

Faculty and staff are not to report to campus unless they are considered essential employees. Employees should check with their supervisors to determine whether they meet the criteria for essential.

Normal operations are set to resume at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a rare high-risk alert for most of the Southeastern U.S. with probable severe thunderstorms and possible large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday.

The system is expected to bring storms to the Orangeburg area early Thursday afternoon and continue through the evening. As of Wednesday, the region is at moderate risk for significant impact from damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes.

A significant tornado outbreak -- including long-track, intense tornadoes – began Wednesday across parts of Louisiana and Arkansas, and then spread eastward and peak this evening into tonight across Mississippi and Alabama.

The system is expected to continue into Thursday from southern Virginia southward into Florida, and westward into portions of eastern Kentucky and East Tennessee. Along with potential for widespread damaging winds and hail, several tornadoes -- a few of them likely to be strong -- are anticipated.

This advisory will be updated as new information becomes available.

