SCSU, Clemson pursuing ‘the future of agriculture’; universities share $70M climate grant

Local farmers could receive federal money to implement “climate smart” production practices through a $70 million grant provided to South Carolina State University and Clemson University.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant will provide $22 million to S.C. State and $48 million to Clemson.

“The funding will allow South Carolina State to train our ag scholars and our agribusiness students with real applications to meet the changing demands of the industry,” S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said during a Tuesday announcement of the project in Orangeburg.

“Today, we certainly look forward to being on the cutting edge of issues that impact the world's climate change,” he said.

Conyers added, “This is indeed a very historic day.”

The universities, which are the state’s land-grant institutions, have established strategic partnerships with 27 regional entities to develop a pilot project that will focus on small and underserved, minority producers.

The five-year project will provide technical and financial support to peanut, vegetable, beef cattle and forestry farmers. It will aim to measure and verify carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, identify benefits associated with the practices and support markets for the products.

S.C. State is developing the process for recruiting and enrolling farmers into the project. The information on how and when to apply will be forthcoming, according to university officials.

The grant has been touted by officials as the largest single award from a federal agency in the history of both universities.

It is one of only three projects awarded over $70 million and one of only two projects dedicated to a single state.

The $70 million in funding is part of an initial funding pool for the grant.

The USDA is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding pool.

Clemson University President James P. Clements praised U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn for being a champion of education for Clemson and S.C. State. Clyburn, and the rest of the state's Congressional delegation, were instrumental in helping move the project forward.

“He knew that leveraging the resources and the research capabilities and expertise of both Clemson and South Carolina State would bring tremendous economic prosperity to our region and have the potential to transform the field of agriculture,” Clements said. “I am proud that Clemson University, in partnership with South Carolina State, will be leading the future of agriculture for our state, for our country and the world.”

Clyburn said, “This is an opportunity for us to bring these two land grant land institutions together.” He noted the funding will focus on small and underserved farmers.

Clyburn said too many people leave the state searching for opportunities.

“With this program, we can do a lot to reverse that trend so these families can find a future here where they belong and stop the brain drain,” Clyburn said. “I thank you in advance for making this a successful effort.”

St. Helena Island minority fruit and vegetable farmer Jacky Frazier came to Orangeburg for Tuesday's announcement to learn more about what opportunities are available.

“We have the best practices for the environment,” Frazier said. “I am here today to find out what is all involved and how it will help us to implement some of these practices.”

Clemson University Associate Dean Paula Agudelo, the project lead, said the project will aim to bring together organic and conventional growers.

“We expect that this effort will increase the acreage and the number of farmers using cover crops, prescribed grazing, reduced tillage and other conservation practices that will not only benefit greenhouse gases but also improve water quality, biodiversity, and, most of all, the well-being of the greater farming community in the state,” Agudelo said.

“We will be recruiting producers to implement climate smart practices on a voluntary basis on working farms,” Agudelo continued. “These recruitment events will be conducted in different geographic regions of the state and will be directed to enroll a representation of management styles and farm sizes.”

The funding will help offset the cost of implementing practices and provide educational opportunities, technical assistance and demonstrations for farmers.

Agudelo said the state is ideal for such a program thanks to its diversity of soils and agriculture. It can serve as a model for a future climate-smart models nationally.

The project will decrease carbon emissions, increase carbon sequestration, improve soil health and create markets for growers, said Dr. Lamin Drammeh, director of Strategic Initiatives, Evaluations and External Affairs at the SCSU 1890 Research and Extension program.

“It is a monumental responsibility and task,” Drammeh said.

S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers asked, “How do we play a part in addressing climate change?”

Others will look back and see this as a point when the state was able to serve its neighbors with climate mitigation practices, he said.

“What we are talking about is the future of our state,” Weathers said.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Chief of Natural Resources Conservation Service Terry Crosby said, “We know our American farmers are on the front line when it comes to climate change.

“We know there is a strong interest in the private sector to invest in climate smart production and also in agriculture.”

Crosby said that every acre counts.

“A big part of this is a part of our equity we are doing in USDA. No one should be left behind. We want to make sure that anyone who wants to participate in our program will have that opportunity,” he said.

“This is going to change how we look at farming across this country, across South Carolina,” Crosby said. “We have to demonstrate to the American public when we invest these types of dollars in agriculture what are they getting for their dollar.”