SCSU clears account balances for graduating seniors

South Carolina State University has cleared the account balances of 35 graduating seniors, allowing them to receive their degrees during Friday night’s commencement.

Each recipient was to sign a pledge with President Alexander Conyers to donate at least the amount received back to the university over the next three years, allowing students in future graduating classes to benefit in the same manner.

“Given this historic milestone in these students’ lives, it would have been a letdown for them not to be able to participate,” Conyers said. “I know that they have tried everything to make it happen and were unable to.

“I’m grateful that our alumni and other stakeholders have contributed in such a way to help these students cross the finish line.”

Totaling more than $150,000, the funds were drawn from such sources as the recent “Ready All to Do and Dare” fundraising campaign, which marked the university’s 125th birthday, and the S.C. State University Foundation’s GAP Scholarship Fund.

Conyers also announced that the university obtained 200 graduation gowns and mortarboards for graduating seniors. Several seniors’ regalia orders had been unfilled by a vendor because of supply chain problems. Several colleges and universities across the country were similarly affected.

