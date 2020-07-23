SCSU classes starting online; university plans October review of situation

South Carolina State University will begin its fall semester with virtual classes.
“The recent significant escalation in infections in South Carolina and the Orangeburg community has caused us to revisit all of our plans to date for this coming fall semester,” President James E. Clark said in a prepared statement.
“As a result, we will start the fall semester 2020 with all classes being delivered remotely, effective Aug. 10. Special accommodations will be made for students needing access to laboratories,” he said.
Clark announced the decision Thursday during a special virtual meeting of the university's board of trustees. A statement was sent to students, faculty and staff via video message.
S.C. State announced in March it would move to online classes for the rest of the spring semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. A small group of international students has remained on campus.
Fall classes will begin Aug. 10.
Around Oct. 1, the university leadership will study and reevaluate the situation with the goal of updating the university on “whether we can expand the on-campus experience.”
Clark said, “Our priority of the health, safety and well-being of all of our constituents requires us to make this difficult decision. Furthermore, we are a part of not just the Orangeburg community but all of the communities where our students come from. We must consider the impact that we have both locally and afar.”
He said the university also considered the impact that a campus outbreak might have on local medical facilities.
The university has more information at http://reopen.scsucovid19.com/. Questions can be sent to Fall2020@scsu.edu.
