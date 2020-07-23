SCSU classes starting online; university plans October review of situation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina State University will begin its fall semester with virtual classes.

“The recent significant escalation in infections in South Carolina and the Orangeburg community has caused us to revisit all of our plans to date for this coming fall semester,” President James E. Clark said in a prepared statement.

“As a result, we will start the fall semester 2020 with all classes being delivered remotely, effective Aug. 10. Special accommodations will be made for students needing access to laboratories,” he said.

Clark announced the decision Thursday during a special virtual meeting of the university's board of trustees. A statement was sent to students, faculty and staff via video message.

S.C. State announced in March it would move to online classes for the rest of the spring semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. A small group of international students has remained on campus.

Fall classes will begin Aug. 10.

Around Oct. 1, the university leadership will study and reevaluate the situation with the goal of updating the university on “whether we can expand the on-campus experience.”