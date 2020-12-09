SCSU, Claflin get grants from Dominion

South Carolina State University and Claflin University have received grants totaling $2.5 million from Dominion Energy to enhance their programs.

Engineering students at SC State will be afforded more opportunities thanks to a $1,000,000 grant from Dominion.

Students at Claflin University and residents of the greater Orangeburg community will benefit from a $1.5 million grant from the utility.

The schools are two of 11 historically black colleges and universities benefiting from Dominion Energy’s six-year “HBCU Promise.” The program will support endowments, capital projects, operating expenses, and educational programs in clean energy at HBCUs in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The grant to SC State University will enhance its Engineering Programs by aiding the university in revamping applied engineering (technology) programs with elements of traditional engineering programs. The change should allow students to take the Professional Engineer Exam in South Carolina.