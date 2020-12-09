SCSU, Claflin get grants from Dominion

South Carolina State University and Claflin University have received grants totaling $2.5 million from Dominion Energy to enhance their programs.
Engineering students at SC State will be afforded more opportunities thanks to a $1,000,000 grant from Dominion.
Students at Claflin University and residents of the greater Orangeburg community will benefit from a $1.5 million grant from the utility.
The schools are two of 11 historically black colleges and universities benefiting from Dominion Energy’s six-year “HBCU Promise.” The program will support endowments, capital projects, operating expenses, and educational programs in clean energy at HBCUs in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
The grant to SC State University will enhance its Engineering Programs by aiding the university in revamping applied engineering (technology) programs with elements of traditional engineering programs. The change should allow students to take the Professional Engineer Exam in South Carolina.
"With these funds and this partnership with Dominion Energy, our students will be able to unlock endless possibilities in the engineering and energy arena," said SC State President James E. Clark. With the enhancements to SC State University's dynamic engineering programs, faculty will continue to cultivate leaders and guide our students as they create solutions that will impact us all. For all of this, we are most grateful."
“Claflin University is extremely grateful for Dominion Energy's financial support of South Carolina's historically black colleges and universities. Their investment will assist us with expanding academic and career opportunities for our visionary scholars,” said Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, president of Claflin University.
“The grant will also provide support for the University's new student center which will offer educational, recreational, cultural, and social activities that meet the needs of Claflin's diverse campus population and the Greater Orangeburg community."
SC State's engineering programs include:
• Civil Engineering
• Electrical Engineering Technology
• Industrial Engineering
• Industrial Engineering Technology
• Mechanical Engineering Technology
• Nuclear Engineering
The university's Nuclear Engineering Program is the only undergraduate nuclear engineering program in South Carolina and the only four-year nuclear engineering degree program at any of the nation's HBCUs.
SC State has recently received approval from the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education to offer undergraduate degrees in mechatronics engineering and cybersecurity. A program in computer engineering is under development.
"Access to this scholarship opportunity can be a "game-changer" for many of our current and future engineering students, and for that, we are also grateful," Clark said.
The grant to Claflin University will:
- Provide technology to assist with the efficacy of virtual teaching and learning platforms and systems; and
- Increase the endowment which will enable Claflin to offer scholarships to attract and retain high-achieving scholars and accomplished educators who are intellectual leaders in their respective fields, in addition to supporting innovative faculty and student research; and
- Provide funding for a Center for Student Life, which will enhance the Claflin University experience through programs and services that create intentional student engagement. Residents of the Orangeburg community will also have access to the Center which will contribute to creating external partnerships that benefit the University and neighboring communities.
"Dominion Energy is committed to helping achieve education equity through our ongoing support of historically black colleges and universities," said Rodney Blevins, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. "We recognize the importance of investing long term in these students and their schools, which are an important source of talent that we need to help develop and retain in South Carolina. Dominion Energy is honored to support institutions of higher learning and students who are striving for excellence."
Dominion Energy has also committed $10 million in scholarships to assist African-American and other underrepresented minority students who reside in the company's service area. Students can learn more and apply at DominionEnergy.com/EquityScholarships.
