SCSU Bulldog Battalion commissions 10 officers

South Carolina State University’s Army ROTC Department hosted its Spring 2021 Commissioning Ceremony on Thursday, May 6, in the SC State Fine Arts Auditorium.

It was an intimate experience for the commissioned officers, as their parents or designees had the opportunity to pin their children and share the celebratory moment with them on stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was limited to only a few family members, but was also streamed on Facebook for family and friends who could not attend.

Retired Maj. Gen. Abraham J. Turner, an SC State alumnus, served as the speaker for the event. He encouraged the new officers to never forget the responsibility that their positions hold.

“You can’t worry about what anybody before you brought to the table, you have to be concerned about what you will bring to the table. And the table is an army comprised of thousands and thousands of young men, women and family members who will look to you for guidance. What you must bring to the table is commitment. You have to bring a sense of loyalty, dignity and respect, and you’ve got to bring a sense of what’s expected of you,” Turner said.