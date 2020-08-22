SCSU board OKs contracts, policy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina State University trustees held a teleconference meeting earlier this month to approve several items, including purchase contracts and an interim Title IX policy.

Following an executive session, the board:

• Authorized S.C. State President James Clark to approve an interim Title IX policy that meets new federal regulations and will be in effect until the board reviews it at its September meeting. Title IX prohibits sex discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding.

• Authorized Clark to execute a contract for Satchel Construction to renovate the university’s Lewis Lab; the S.C. 1890 Research and Extension Program’s purchase contract for the 9,461-square-foot Anderson facility and the 1890 program’s purchase contract for the 43,646-square-foot Cayce facility, all of which have been approved through federal, state and university routing processes.

• Authorized Clark to execute the 1890 program’s purchase contract for 199 acres in Olar; the 1890 program’s purchase contract for the 10,534-square-foot Florence facility and the 1890 program’s purchase contract for the 10,668-square-foot facility in Sumter once all state and university approvals have been obtained.