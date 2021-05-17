SCSU board meets in executive session

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees met in executive session for more than three hours during a special meeting on Monday, but no action was taken on any items.

"Nothing was discussed to take action on," board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said when the board reconvened in open session.

Agenda items included: discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline or release of employees and discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual agreements in the area of enrollment/marketing.

Jenkins also thanked trustee John J. Funny, who also serves as president of the S.C. State National Alumni Association, and others for their commitment to the university.

"John, thank y'all so much for your continued support and commitment to this university. Thank you staff, thank you board, thank everyone for today. The meeting for June will be scheduled sometime soon, but it'll be moved to the latter part of the month," the chairman said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.