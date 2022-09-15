SCSU board elects new chair; vote is 7-6 for Gantt

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees elected a new chairperson and vice chairperson during a Thursday meeting.

The board voted by written ballot to elect Trustee Douglas Gantt as the new chairman for a two-year term, replacing former chairman Rodney Jenkins. Gantt received seven votes to Jenkins’ six.

The board voted by acclamation to elect Trustee Dr. Macie P. Smith as the new vice chairman for a two-year term, replacing former Vice Chairman Donnie Shell. Smith was the only person nominated for the position.

Gantt, a 1984 SC State graduate, said he intends to serve the students, faculty and alumni as chairman in the manner many of them are seeking.

“They want transparent leadership – leadership where people are headed in the positive and right direction. I want to do this collectively,” he said. “For me, it’s about all the people who love SC State.”

“We’re all in this together,” Gantt said.

Jenkins thanked board members for their support during his tenure and pledged to assist Gantt with anything he might need.

“SCSU is experiencing a new chapter in its history,” Jenkins said following the meeting. “Along with the new chapter comes a new board of trustees leader, namely Chairman Douglas Gantt.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as board chair for the last three years. I continue to feel likewise serving on the board of trustees,” Jenkins said. “Going forward, I offer my support to Chairman Gantt as he transitions into his new role. I truly believe SCSU’s trajectory is headed in the right direction to enhance the university’s mission. Bulldog tenacity rings loud. God bless SCSU.”

Gantt is a resident of North Augusta and is in leadership at Pfizer Inc., an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation. He has served on the board from the 2nd Congressional District since 2019.

Smith also has served on the board since 2019. She received her bachelor's degree in social work and master's in rehabilitation counseling from SC State. She earned her doctorate in higher education leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She is a licensed gerontology social worker.

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said he looks forward to working with Gantt and Smith in their new roles.