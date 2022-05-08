 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCSU biz professor speaks at international economics seminar

South Carolina State University’s Dr. Matthew Waritay Guah, professor of business management, was a keynote speaker for the virtual Liaoning University Economics Seminar in China on April 14.

The topic of his speech was “Components & Challenges for Supply Chain Management: Impact on Employment.”

Liaoning University is among China’s largest universities.

Guah has been chair and interim MBA director for the Department of Business Administration & Information Systems in SC State’s College of Business and Information Systems since 2019.

Guah earned a bachelor’s degree in information technology in business from Salford University in 1996, a master’s degree in technology management from the University of Manchester Institute of Science & Technology in 1998, and his doctorate in management information systems and management controls from the Warwick Business School at Warwick University.

From 2016 to 2019, Guah was SC State’s acting associate provost for academic affairs. He joined the SC State College of Business in 2014 as department chair.

042922 scsu guah.jpg

Guah
