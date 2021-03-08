SCSU athletics seeks additional $1 million; AD says money needed for scholarships, positions, Title IX

“I understand the rationale, but if the institution says, ‘We’re going to give you $8 million,’ and I go out and generate $3 million, then I would like to take that $3 million and invest it back into my program. … It’s a disincentive for me to go out and work to generate more revenue if I’m not going to be able to invest any into the program,” he said.

There are a number of ways the university is meeting its challenges, including having student-athletes who perform at high academic levels.

S.C. State student-athletes, for example, continue to graduate at a rate substantially higher than the university’s general student population. The university’s 83 percent graduation success rate is the highest among MEAC institutions using the latest NCAA Division I analysis.

“That qualifies us for a significant investment from the NCAA revenue. We’ll start at about $55,000, and in a six-year period we’ll be receiving $560,000 from the NCAA. So as we continue to perform at a high level academically, then we will get more revenue distribution. The NCAA decided that they’re going to reward institutions who perform not only on the field of play, but also in the classroom,” Danley said.

The university was also hugely successful with its R.I.S.E. major gift initiative.