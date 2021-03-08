SCSU athletics seeks additional $1 million; AD says money needed for scholarships, positions, Title IX

South Carolina State University Athletics Director Stacy Danley says his department needs $1 million for more personnel, scholarships and women’s sports.
Danley spoke last week to the trustee board’s Ad Hoc Athletic Committee, asking for $239,000 for additional scholarships; $485,000 for additional personnel; and $276,000 to help the department fulfill its obligations under Title IX.
“We sponsor 14 sports. That’s 174 scholarships if we were fully funded. We’re at about 122. So that’s a big difference for us,” Danley said.
Several basic coaching positions remain unfilled.
“We do not have full-time coaches for a number of our non-revenue sports and administrative positions, specifically in the business administration. We don’t have anyone there, and we are missing some of the basic revenue-generating positions, whether that’s marketing, sales, things of that nature, as well as a staff operation of basic revenue-generating activities,” Danley said.
The university also has to address Title IX, he said. Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs receiving federal financial assistance.
“We had a number of areas where we were noncompliant that we must address immediately. And then the institution’s inability to fund essential athletic facility projects has been problematic as well,” he said.
Dating back to 2013, the budget of MEAC-playing institutions increased 20 percent from $10.4 to $12.5 million, Danley said. The university’s athletic budget saw a 39 percent reduction from $12.7 to $7.8 million.
“That’s a mule kick to the stomach,” he said.
“We only support about 122 (NCAA Division I scholarships), where we should be at 174. So we’re looking at $239,000 for additional scholarships. That’s about 11 more scholarships. We will put those scholarships in our revenue-generating programs,” the athletics director said.
The university currently doesn’t have full-time assistant coach positions filled in women’s soccer, women’s tennis and women’s volleyball.
“Those are three sports that we need to add assistant coaches from a Title IX standpoint because we have nine assistant coaches in football, we have four in men’s basketball. So that stands out when you look at our Title IX compliance report, that we need to hire full-time assistants,” Danley said.
"Now, we have a $10,000 stipend for a part-time assistant in those sports. That’s out of compliance. So we’ve got to make those investments,” he said.
Danley said the university policy of requiring the athletics department to transfer most of its self-generated revenues back to the campus general fund has proven to be a disadvantage when recruiting against MEAC and NCAA Division I peers.
“I understand the rationale, but if the institution says, ‘We’re going to give you $8 million,’ and I go out and generate $3 million, then I would like to take that $3 million and invest it back into my program. … It’s a disincentive for me to go out and work to generate more revenue if I’m not going to be able to invest any into the program,” he said.
There are a number of ways the university is meeting its challenges, including having student-athletes who perform at high academic levels.
S.C. State student-athletes, for example, continue to graduate at a rate substantially higher than the university’s general student population. The university’s 83 percent graduation success rate is the highest among MEAC institutions using the latest NCAA Division I analysis.
“That qualifies us for a significant investment from the NCAA revenue. We’ll start at about $55,000, and in a six-year period we’ll be receiving $560,000 from the NCAA. So as we continue to perform at a high level academically, then we will get more revenue distribution. The NCAA decided that they’re going to reward institutions who perform not only on the field of play, but also in the classroom,” Danley said.
The university was also hugely successful with its R.I.S.E. major gift initiative.
“With a modest investment of about $150,000, we were able to go out and generate about $2.5 million. We were able to do that in about a two-year period. It was strictly through private gifts. That says a lot,” Danley said.
Donor gifts have also funded approximately $300,000 in additional student-athlete summer school scholarships.
“We know we need 11 of those scholarships, but in a campaign like that, it’s very difficult. You need to endow some scholarships. So as we got cash in, we used that for summer school. That allowed us to increase our GPA and our graduation rate to give kids more opportunities. Then you saw the reward on those efforts,” Danley said.
Resources were also devoted to replacing outdated ticketing and donor software.
“We do a very good job of ticket sales; however, we don’t have a sales component in our ticket office. We’re just fulfilling, we’re not out selling, group selling. We’re not selling sponsorships. No one’s on the street focused on that for us, and that’s one of those revenue–generating positions that we were looking at,” Danley said.
He said while the athletics department does not have a designated grants writer, it has applied for grants through the NCAA’s limited resource grants program.
He said the department is also proposing to establish an “essential best practice budget and financial management system.”
“We lost the position two years ago, and it was our deputy AD for business affairs. That was a critical loss for us,” Danley said.
Danley said his million dollar request was made to the board last year just before the coronavirus pandemic hit last March, after which “it kind of stalled.”
