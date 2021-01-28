SCSU announces 40 Under 40 honorees

South Carolina State University is pleased to announce the inaugural 40 Under 40 honorees. The 40 Under 40 class recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in their careers, contributions to their communities and an impact at the university.

The selection process began in June with more than 100 alumni nominated for this year's class. Honorees were chosen by a selection committee that reviewed each individual's professional expertise and achievements, as well as their dedication to charitable and community initiatives.

"Our alumni are among this institution's most valued assets," said James E. Clark, university president. "This initiative recognizes the achievements of the dynamic young adults who have graduated from SC State and represent the university successfully in all walks of life."

Selection requirements also included individuals committed to demonstrating and maintaining a lifelong relationship with the university through service, support and giving.