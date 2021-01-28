SCSU announces 40 Under 40 honorees

South Carolina State University is pleased to announce the inaugural 40 Under 40 honorees. The 40 Under 40 class recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in their careers, contributions to their communities and an impact at the university.
The selection process began in June with more than 100 alumni nominated for this year's class. Honorees were chosen by a selection committee that reviewed each individual's professional expertise and achievements, as well as their dedication to charitable and community initiatives.
"Our alumni are among this institution's most valued assets," said James E. Clark, university president. "This initiative recognizes the achievements of the dynamic young adults who have graduated from SC State and represent the university successfully in all walks of life."
Selection requirements also included individuals committed to demonstrating and maintaining a lifelong relationship with the university through service, support and giving.
"These 40 individuals are special because they are the first to be inducted into this inaugural class,"said Dr. Gwynth Nelson, associate vice president for institutional advancement. "They are industry leaders and community champions who represent the best of the university. We are proud to call them Bulldogs."
The class will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony to be scheduled at a later date.
Honorees are:
Rashad Anderson, '10
Kris Bennett, '16
Jessica Berry, '10
Shawn Blake, '08
Coby Brandyburg, '06
Demetrius Chatman, '07
Khyla D. Craine, '04
Walter Curry, '03
Darius Daniels, '12
Davetrina Seles, '04
Tymon Graham, '10
Hamilton Grant, '11
Doward Harvin, '04
Karina Henry, '13
Cor'Deija Horne, '04
Craig King, '04
Dashan Axson-Lawrence, '12
Quincy Mack, '09
Kenneth McClary, '11
Garrett McDaniel, Jr., '09
Lynwood McDaniel Jr., '05
LaTeshia McFadden, '10
Stephanie McMillian, '08
Tyler Moore, '16
Jerome Pearson, '05
Davion Petty, '11
Demar Roberts, '09
Jennifer Saxon, '08
Mronda Scott, '09
Pia L. Scott, '08
Cody Sellers, '12
Chrissandra Proctor Smith, '02
Denise Smith, '08
Krystal Speed, '02
Stacy Stewart, '02
Terrance Tucker, '05
Roblena Walker, '06
David White Jr., '10
Anthony Williams Jr., '13
Matt Wooten,'09
For more information, please contact the Office of Alumni Relations, (803) 536-7190.