SCSU alums will shape future, Founders' Day speaker says

South Carolina State University celebrated its 125th Founders’ Day virtually with the theme “125 Years: Celebrating the Legacy, Impacting the Future.”
Demar L. Roberts, a 2008 S.C. State alum and vice president and chief growth officer for the First Choice Sales & Marketing Group Inc., was the primary speaker. He addressed alumni and guests on March 7 from the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.
“Today we celebrate the legacy of our many alums. We have produced 15 college presidents, state and congressional legislators, justices and judges, sports heroes, musicians, generals and military personnel. I want to pause today and offer a special thanks to recognize those individuals who continue to make a way and continue to impact our lives,” Roberts said.
S.C. State, a federal land-grant institution, first opened its doors to young African Americans in 1896.
“I often reflect on … the legislators who passed the resolution to create the state’s sole public college for Black youth in 1896. … It gives me great joy and much excitement to know that we have far exceeded those intentions and risen greater beyond our purpose,” Roberts said.
S.C. State has developed and progressed over 125 years, but the mission statement and primary goal of the institution remain the same.
“S.C. State has evolved so much throughout the years. We have gone through many name changes: The Colored Normal and Industrial Mechanical College of South Carolina, South Carolina State College, and proudly today, South Carolina State University. So many name changes yet staying on the same mission -- continuing to prepare graduates to become global citizens who are locally grounded,” Roberts said.
S.C. State is also responsible for producing a wealth of people who have gone on to do significant things upon graduating. Roberts singled alum Congressman James Clyburn, the U.S. House majority whip.
“The future is yet uncertain, but I believe that S.C. State alums will continue to shape it,” Roberts said.
He then turned his attention to today’s students.
“Now it is time for you to construct a legacy that will last years to come through your family, friends and community. How will you be remembered? … It is not what you’re called to do, it is what you answered too. If you do not believe me, ask no other than our alum, the Honorable Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty of the South Carolina Supreme Court,” Roberts said.
Despite COVID-19 happening so abruptly, Roberts urged students not to and trust in the process at S.C. State.
“Students, you are on this journey now. Some were confident about what their four-year plan was and then it became disrupted by the pandemic. Others came without a plan, yet found their purpose. And trust me I came without a plan but SCSU helped me to find my purpose,” Roberts said.
SCSU athletics seeks additional $1 million; AD says money needed for scholarships, positions, Title IX
Roberts is one of the youngest executives in the multicultural personal care industry.
“Often in life we believe that our current location will be permanent. You have to believe that you are living in the temporary situation, that as long as you persevere and believe, you will come into your own with a new name, a new title and a new beginning. S.C. State has taught me just that and so much more,” Roberts said. “I will forever extol the virtues of a degree from a historically Black university.”
Roberts gave students advice on how to deal with failure and to pick back up when you encounter it. Students should not be discouraged when they fail, rather they should learn from their mistakes and keep pushing toward their goal.
“This institution is an incubator of potential and if you just step out on faith, be ready to fail and sometimes even fail again. Remember to learn from these moments that are necessary lessons. These lessons are steppingstones to our success,” Roberts said.
Roberts praised a poem by Langston Hughes titled, “I Too.” The poem speaks on African American identity with the world and touches on the oppression of Black people as it relates to slavery and inequality.
“The nation needs our brilliance, our creativity and our ingenuity more now than ever. It is time that we continue to tear down barriers and break glass ceilings. Our alum has showed us the way by simply showing up and showing what you are made of. You will forge in the fire of the SCSU campus. You were molded and sharpened in your skills in the majestic Orangeburg, S.C.” Roberts said.
Roberts said he forever will be grateful for S.C. State.
“I am a child of S.C. State University. I am the manifestation of my ancestors’ prayers. When I walk, I walk with 10,000 behind me that walked this earth before me. When I speak, I speak with truth, power and purpose. I do not just survive, I thrive. I just do not dream, I dominate. This legacy has shaped my life, my family and my world. I am beyond a proud product of the great SCSU. SCSU lives in me and will always be my bloodstream of life because I am and will forever be a Bulldog for life. Happy 125th Founders’ Day!” Roberts said.
Lauren Pringle is a student in the Mass Communications Department at Claflin University.