SCSU alums will shape future, Founders' Day speaker says

Roberts is one of the youngest executives in the multicultural personal care industry.

“Often in life we believe that our current location will be permanent. You have to believe that you are living in the temporary situation, that as long as you persevere and believe, you will come into your own with a new name, a new title and a new beginning. S.C. State has taught me just that and so much more,” Roberts said. “I will forever extol the virtues of a degree from a historically Black university.”

Roberts gave students advice on how to deal with failure and to pick back up when you encounter it. Students should not be discouraged when they fail, rather they should learn from their mistakes and keep pushing toward their goal.

“This institution is an incubator of potential and if you just step out on faith, be ready to fail and sometimes even fail again. Remember to learn from these moments that are necessary lessons. These lessons are steppingstones to our success,” Roberts said.

Roberts praised a poem by Langston Hughes titled, “I Too.” The poem speaks on African American identity with the world and touches on the oppression of Black people as it relates to slavery and inequality.