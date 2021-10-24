SCSU alums return to campus as Coast Guard captains

South Carolina State University sits about 80 miles from the Atlantic Ocean, but you might think the campus was beachfront based on the number of graduates who have gone on to become U.S. Coast Guard officers.
Four of those officers – Captains Pat Burkett, Rick Howell, Eric Jones and Andre Murphy – returned to their alma mater on Tuesday to visit with Interim President Alexander Conyers and other SC State officials about shoring up the long relationship between the two entities. They were accompanied by recruiters who hope to show SC State students just what the Coast Guard has to offer.
“Do not be fearful by any images you see about what the Coast Guard does,” Capt. Rick Howell, a 1997 SC State graduate, said of his message for SC State students. “We have 11 statutory missions. You can follow any one of them. You see ships, migrant interdiction and drug interdiction -- those are just a small part of our portfolio.
“Learn the diversity, depth and breadth of what we do in the Coast Guard, and you will probably be surprised. I promise you, if you have a passion for something, we can find a place for you in the Coast Guard,” Howell said.
Over the years, SC State has produced more than 25 Coast Guard officers, at least 10 of whom are in the current ranks. The alumni who visited SC State account for four of an estimated 18 African-American captains serving in the Coast Guard.
Conyers, a retired U.S. Army colonel, recognized the significance in those statistics and pledged to aid the Coast Guard in recruiting students from SC State academic disciplines that match the Coast Guard’s needs. Areas of study include but are not limited to engineering, computer science and cybersecurity.
“You tell us what you are looking for and we will get them to you,” Conyers told the Coast Guard delegation.
The interim president said he was committed to maximizing students’ choices as they matriculate through SC State and decide on career paths. Conyers said exposure to role models would allow students to see the benefits of Coast Guard careers.
In November 2019, SC State and the Coast Guard signed a memorandum of agreement solidifying SC State’s participation in the Coast Guard’s College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI) scholarship program. Students who are accepted into the scholarship program will be enlisted into the Coast Guard, complete basic training during the summer and receive full funding for up to two years of college. Funding includes not only payment of tuition, books and fees, but also a full-time Coast Guard salary, housing allowance and medical benefits.
The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed implementation, but both SC State and the Coast Guard remain committed. On Tuesday, university officials and the Coast Guard delegation had a planning session to formalize the commitment in October.
The Coast Guard officers and recruiters wrapped up Tuesday’s visit with a presentation to SC State deans, directors and student leaders.
For more information about the U.S. Coast Guard, visit uscg.mil.