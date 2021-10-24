SCSU alums return to campus as Coast Guard captains

South Carolina State University sits about 80 miles from the Atlantic Ocean, but you might think the campus was beachfront based on the number of graduates who have gone on to become U.S. Coast Guard officers.

Four of those officers – Captains Pat Burkett, Rick Howell, Eric Jones and Andre Murphy – returned to their alma mater on Tuesday to visit with Interim President Alexander Conyers and other SC State officials about shoring up the long relationship between the two entities. They were accompanied by recruiters who hope to show SC State students just what the Coast Guard has to offer.

“Do not be fearful by any images you see about what the Coast Guard does,” Capt. Rick Howell, a 1997 SC State graduate, said of his message for SC State students. “We have 11 statutory missions. You can follow any one of them. You see ships, migrant interdiction and drug interdiction -- those are just a small part of our portfolio.

“Learn the diversity, depth and breadth of what we do in the Coast Guard, and you will probably be surprised. I promise you, if you have a passion for something, we can find a place for you in the Coast Guard,” Howell said.