SCSU alumnus to serve as parade marshal

South Carolina State University alumnus Hank Allen will serve as parade marshal for the university’s 2022 Homecoming Parade on Saturday.

Allen graduated from S.C. State in 1978 as a distinguished military graduate with a major in biology.

He is an ardent supporter of his alma mater and serves as the 29th president of the S.C. State University National Alumni Association. He is an ex-officio member of the university’s board of trustees.

Allen was inducted in the university’s Thomas E. Miller Society in 2009 for his generous contributions to S.C. State.

He will lead the university’s first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Edisto Memorial Gardens, travel along Russell Street to Magnolia Street and go through the university’s campus along Geathers Street.

The public is invited to watch the parade anywhere along the route.

Highlights will include the S.C. State Marching 101 Band, Miss Homecoming Divinity Taylor, the S.C. State Royal Court, the S.C. State Cheerleaders and several bands from area high schools.

Allen is a former regional business director for Pfizer Inc. He also served as the National Lead for Pfizer’s Global Blacks Community Network, whose mission was to help the growth, development and advancement of Blacks within the company.

Prior to his Pfizer career, Allen served four years in the U.S. Army as an infantry officer, achieving the rank of captain before departing the service in 1982.

He was co-chair of the successful Athletic R.I.S.E. Major Gift Initiative. He is a distinguished alumnus and a member of the SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame.

He has received numerous Pfizer awards and recognitions and is in the Pfizer Hall of Fame. He is a Life Member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and has been recognized as Omega Psi Phi’s International Graduate Omega Man of the Year. He is also a member of the Tocqueville Society for the United Way.

He is married with two adult children and resides in Kildeer, Illinois.

Homecoming parking

The Bulldogs’ Homecoming football game against Virginia-Lynchburg will kick off at 1:30 p.m. in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

Those intending to park on the campus should be aware of the following:

• Campus gates will open at 7 a.m.

• The public should enter through Gate 2 (Russell St. and Pinckney streets) or Gate 3 (Magnolia and Geathers streets) with a parking fee of $20 per vehicle.

• Guests parking in general handicap parking spaces should enter campus via Gates 2 or 3. Once on campus, guests should park in the designated spaces between the Miller F. Whitaker Library and Truth Hall. Once parked, shuttle services will be available from the parking lot to the stadium.

• Faculty and staff should enter campus via Gates 2 or 3. Vehicles must display a 2022-2023 SC State decal to enter without paying.

• Entry through Gate 1 (Russell and Buckley streets) and Gate 4 (Goff Avenue and Buckley Street) will be restricted to STATE Club members, media and special guests.

• The use of personal golf carts will be restricted to the Game Zone. Operators must have a valid driver’s license and proof of liability insurance.